Student makes beautiful Sand Art Over India-England Match

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
IND Vs ENG WC 2023: Today there is going to be a great match between India and England. This match will be played at Ikana Stadium in Lucknow. If India is eyeing its sixth consecutive win, then the England team will try to break the losing streak. Meanwhile, beautiful sand art has been made in Lucknow for the match between India and England.
