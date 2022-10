T20 World Cup 2022: Will India's win against SA give hope to Pakistan?

| Updated: Oct 30, 2022, 06:32 PM IST

Zee News' mega coverage on T20 World Cup continues. In today's match in T20 World Cup, the Indian team will face South Africa. After Pakistan's defeat against Zimbabwe, now Pakistani fans are eyeing on the India vs South Africa match to be held in the T20 World Cup today. Pakistani fans also want the Indian team to win in Perth so that Pakistan's hope of staying in the World Cup remains intact.