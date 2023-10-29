trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681506
Team India to play World Cup Match against England today

|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
India vs England: Today India and England will face each other in the 29th match of Cricket World Cup 2023. This match will be played at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. At the same time, India has started the winning streak by winning five out of five matches. After losing four out of the five matches played so far, England has many questions to answer. Today both the teams will enter the field with the intention of registering victory at any cost.
