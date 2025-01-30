Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2851123https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/politics-sparks-over-delhi-muslim-voters-2851123.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Delhi Muslim Voters

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 07:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Taal Thok Ke: Politics of every single vote in Delhi elections. Efforts are being made to set things according to their own convenience. Where one party talks about Hindu-Muslim, the other also starts looking for profit and loss in it. In Delhi elections, on one hand there is a battle going on to woo the voters of Purvanchal, while on the other hand politics of dividing Muslims is being seen. So has the election battle of Delhi now come on Hindu-Muslim?

All Videos

Delhi police find cash and liquor in Punjab-marked vehicle
Play Icon03:03
Delhi police find cash and liquor in Punjab-marked vehicle
CM Yogi announces Rs 25 lakh aid for Mahakumbh stampede victims
Play Icon14:08
CM Yogi announces Rs 25 lakh aid for Mahakumbh stampede victims
BPSC Students Protest: Candidates to Protest in Patna Again Today, Demand Re-Exam
Play Icon02:49
BPSC Students Protest: Candidates to Protest in Patna Again Today, Demand Re-Exam
Taal Thok Ke: 'International' conspiracy against Sanatan?
Play Icon22:02
Taal Thok Ke: 'International' conspiracy against Sanatan?
Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal vs Yogi in Delhi elections?
Play Icon24:07
Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal vs Yogi in Delhi elections?

Trending Videos

Delhi police find cash and liquor in Punjab-marked vehicle
play icon3:3
Delhi police find cash and liquor in Punjab-marked vehicle
CM Yogi announces Rs 25 lakh aid for Mahakumbh stampede victims
play icon14:8
CM Yogi announces Rs 25 lakh aid for Mahakumbh stampede victims
BPSC Students Protest: Candidates to Protest in Patna Again Today, Demand Re-Exam
play icon2:49
BPSC Students Protest: Candidates to Protest in Patna Again Today, Demand Re-Exam
Taal Thok Ke: 'International' conspiracy against Sanatan?
play icon22:2
Taal Thok Ke: 'International' conspiracy against Sanatan?
Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal vs Yogi in Delhi elections?
play icon24:7
Taal Thok Ke: Kejriwal vs Yogi in Delhi elections?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK