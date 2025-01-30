videoDetails

Politics Sparks Over Delhi Muslim Voters

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 07:20 PM IST

Taal Thok Ke: Politics of every single vote in Delhi elections. Efforts are being made to set things according to their own convenience. Where one party talks about Hindu-Muslim, the other also starts looking for profit and loss in it. In Delhi elections, on one hand there is a battle going on to woo the voters of Purvanchal, while on the other hand politics of dividing Muslims is being seen. So has the election battle of Delhi now come on Hindu-Muslim?