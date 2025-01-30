videoDetails

Delhi police find cash and liquor in Punjab-marked vehicle

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 04:48 PM IST

Delhi Election2025: The game of money and liquor has started in Delhi elections. On Wednesday, Delhi Police caught a suspicious car near Punjab Bhawan on Copernicus Marg. Flags of Aam Aadmi Party, cash and liquor bottles were found in this car. Punjab Government was written on the car. When the police checked the number of the car, the number turned out to be fake. BJP alleges that Rs 10 lakh was found from the car of Punjab Government. Whereas Aam Aadmi Party has called the allegations a planted stunt.