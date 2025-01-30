videoDetails

CM Yogi announces Rs 25 lakh aid for Mahakumbh stampede victims

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Jan 30, 2025, 04:38 PM IST

Mahakumbh Stampede Update: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of 25 lakh rupees to the families of those killed in the Mahakumbh stampede. Yogi Force has been deployed in Prayagraj after the Mahakumbh accident. Several changes have been made. The DM and Commissioner of the 2019 Kumbh have been sent to the Mahakumbh. They will coordinate with the existing officials. 3 new PCS officers have been deployed in the Mahakumbh. All the three officers have been deployed till Maghi Purnima bath. A no vehicle zone has been imposed in the Mahakumbh till February 4. After the accident in Prayagraj, the Kumbh police is now continuously making announcements on the mic to avoid rumours.