Watch latest update on India vs England 4th Test Match in Ranchi

|Updated: Feb 23, 2024, 01:30 PM IST
Team India has made a great start in Ranchi Test Match. In the Ranchi Test, England won the toss and chose to bat first. Akashdeep got the chance in place of Bumrah. As per latest reports, England team has lost 2 wickets.

