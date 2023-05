videoDetails

Watch Video: 18 matches left in the group stage, the battle for the play-off intensifies

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 08, 2023, 09:58 PM IST

No team has been selected for the IPL 2023 play-offs. The teams that won initially are now going to the last in the points table. So the losing team is now fighting the thorn of the play-off.