Watch Video: 5-time champion Mumbai Indian out from Mohsin Khan's one over!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 17, 2023, 08:00 PM IST

The 5-time IPL winner Mumbai Indian was defeated by the Lucknow team yesterday. With this, the dream of winning the title has become even more difficult for Mumbai Indians. Lucknow fast bowler Mohsin Khan gave only 5 runs in his last over.