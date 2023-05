videoDetails

Watch Video: Dhoni played his 'Farewell Match' in Chennai!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 15, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni) is getting a lot of respect in IPL 2023. Reason... It's Dhoni's last IPL! Even after the defeat to KKR in the Chennai ground, CSK fans have given special respect to their Thala by lighting a torch.