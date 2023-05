videoDetails

Watch Video: God has given everything... just not getting IPL trophy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 22, 2023, 08:42 PM IST

RCB Out of Playoffs: Virat Kohli had done the best performance so far in IPL 2023 while playing for RCB. Virat Kohli also broke the record of scoring most centuries in IPL history. But this time also winning the IPL remained a dream of Virat Kohli.