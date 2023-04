videoDetails

Watch Video: MS Dhoni became emotional in Kolkata, announced his retirement!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 08:26 PM IST

41-year-old Mahendra Singh Dhoni has talked about retirement from cricket for the second time in the last 4 days. In honor of Dhoni, the Yellow Army reached the stadium in Kolkata. During this, MS Dhoni has once again given a big statement on retirement.