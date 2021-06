Aaj Ki Fake News: Are Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Gupta collaborating again for Zinda 2 ?

Sanju aka Sanjay Dutt is one of the talented actors that we have in Bollywood and there is no denying that. According to few media reports, Sanjay Dutt and Sanjay Gupta are collaborating again after 14 years for the sequel of their 2006 action-thriller, Zinda. But, this news is completely fake. Zee News exposed the falsehood.