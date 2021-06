Aaj Ki Fake News: Kareena Kapoor Khan demands a fee of 12 crores for the Sita character!

According to few media reports, Kareena will star as Sita in the upcoming mythological period saga. It has also been said in the reports that although she usually charges Rs 6-8 crore for her films, but she has taken a fee of Rs 12 crore for this role. But, this news is completely fake. Zee News exposed the falsehood.