trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705976
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Aamir Khan's True Humility: Warm Handshakes with Paparazzi Post Photo Session

|Updated: Jan 04, 2024, 11:10 AM IST
Follow Us
In a touching moment that reflects the genuine humility of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, the actor was caught on camera sharing warm handshakes with paparazzi after a photo session. This simple yet powerful interaction showcases Aamir's down-to-earth nature and appreciation for the hard work of the photographers who capture moments from his public appearances. The video captures the essence of Aamir Khan's humility, as he takes a moment to personally thank each photographer

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Joyful Arrival: Cheetah Asha Welcomes Three Cubs in Namibia
Play Icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO : Joyful Arrival: Cheetah Asha Welcomes Three Cubs in Namibia
VIRAL VIDEO : Brave or Reckless? Child Sits Amongst Dangerous Pythons in Eerie Forest Video
Play Icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO : Brave or Reckless? Child Sits Amongst Dangerous Pythons in Eerie Forest Video
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Play Icon3:27
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Arvind Kejriwal to be issued Fourth Summon by ED
Play Icon3:15
Arvind Kejriwal to be issued Fourth Summon by ED
NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad makes controversial remark over Ram Lala New Idol
Play Icon2:39
NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad makes controversial remark over Ram Lala New Idol

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : Joyful Arrival: Cheetah Asha Welcomes Three Cubs in Namibia
play icon0:21
VIRAL VIDEO : Joyful Arrival: Cheetah Asha Welcomes Three Cubs in Namibia
VIRAL VIDEO : Brave or Reckless? Child Sits Amongst Dangerous Pythons in Eerie Forest Video
play icon0:16
VIRAL VIDEO : Brave or Reckless? Child Sits Amongst Dangerous Pythons in Eerie Forest Video
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
play icon3:27
Watch TOP 25 News of the Day | Ayodhya Ram Mandir
Arvind Kejriwal to be issued Fourth Summon by ED
play icon3:15
Arvind Kejriwal to be issued Fourth Summon by ED
NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad makes controversial remark over Ram Lala New Idol
play icon2:39
NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad makes controversial remark over Ram Lala New Idol