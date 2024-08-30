Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2785572https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/dna-why-did-the-debate-start-over-brahman-genes-2785572.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

DNA: Why did the debate start over BRAHMAN-GENES?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
These days a special trend is going on in social media. It would be better to call it a new controversy rather than a trend. The reason for the controversy is #BRAHMAN-GENES (Hashtag Brahmin Genes). In the last few years, it has been seen that the 'Brahmin' caste is being blamed for most of the social evils in the country. On August 22, a girl named Anuradha Tiwari tweeted about this issue. In this tweet, she posted a photo in which she is standing near a scooty, holding a coconut in one hand, and showing the triceps muscles of the other hand.

All Videos

DNA: Shivaji Statue Collapse - Why did PM Modi apologize?
Play Icon04:27
DNA: Shivaji Statue Collapse - Why did PM Modi apologize?
Be the Better Guy: Everyday Road Safety Heroes Making a Difference | A Hyundai Motor India Initiative
Play Icon06:18
Be the Better Guy: Everyday Road Safety Heroes Making a Difference | A Hyundai Motor India Initiative
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Booth Level Officer's Religion
Play Icon47:15
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Booth Level Officer's Religion
Big statement of Foreign Minister Jaishankar on talks with Pakistan
Play Icon04:11
Big statement of Foreign Minister Jaishankar on talks with Pakistan
Politics Erupts on CM Yogi's 'Lal Topi' Statement
Play Icon03:28
Politics Erupts on CM Yogi's 'Lal Topi' Statement

Trending Videos

DNA: Shivaji Statue Collapse - Why did PM Modi apologize?
play icon4:27
DNA: Shivaji Statue Collapse - Why did PM Modi apologize?
Be the Better Guy: Everyday Road Safety Heroes Making a Difference | A Hyundai Motor India Initiative
play icon6:18
Be the Better Guy: Everyday Road Safety Heroes Making a Difference | A Hyundai Motor India Initiative
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Booth Level Officer's Religion
play icon47:15
Taal Thok Ke: Politics Sparks Over Booth Level Officer's Religion
Big statement of Foreign Minister Jaishankar on talks with Pakistan
play icon4:11
Big statement of Foreign Minister Jaishankar on talks with Pakistan
Politics Erupts on CM Yogi's 'Lal Topi' Statement
play icon3:28
Politics Erupts on CM Yogi's 'Lal Topi' Statement