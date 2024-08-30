videoDetails

DNA: Why did the debate start over BRAHMAN-GENES?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 11:22 PM IST

These days a special trend is going on in social media. It would be better to call it a new controversy rather than a trend. The reason for the controversy is #BRAHMAN-GENES (Hashtag Brahmin Genes). In the last few years, it has been seen that the 'Brahmin' caste is being blamed for most of the social evils in the country. On August 22, a girl named Anuradha Tiwari tweeted about this issue. In this tweet, she posted a photo in which she is standing near a scooty, holding a coconut in one hand, and showing the triceps muscles of the other hand.