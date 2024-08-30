videoDetails

DNA: 'Muslim Agenda' - Who needs a 'beheading' law in India?

Sonam | Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 11:34 PM IST

DNA: 'Muslim Agenda', this word which was often heard in debates and political statements till now, has now come in documents. People associated with All India Muslim Jamaat in Bareilly have released Muslim Agenda. Issues like schools for Muslim girls, Waqf Amendment Bill have been added in this Muslim Agenda. Apart from this, there is also opposition to Uniform Civil Code. But amidst all this, the proposal which is being discussed the most is 'Prophet Islam Bill'. Watch the report