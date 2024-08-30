Advertisement
DNA: Shivaji Statue Collapse - Why did PM Modi apologize?

Sonam|Updated: Aug 30, 2024, 11:22 PM IST
On Monday, the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj which was unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi fell down in Sindhudurg, Maharashtra. After which the Maharashtra government claimed that the statue fell down due to strong winds but the Maha Vikas Aghadi is blaming the winds of corruption for the statue falling down. Today in Palghar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly apologized for the fall of Shivaji Maharaj's statue. But why did the Prime Minister need to apologize? The answer to this is hidden in the politics of Maharashtra. Watch the report.

