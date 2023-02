videoDetails

Akshay Kumar breaks Guinness world record for taking most number of selfies

| Updated: Feb 22, 2023, 11:39 PM IST

Akshay Kumar breaks the world record for the promotion of his movie 'Selfiee'. Akshay broke the Guinness World Record for the most self-portrait (selfies) taken in three minutes. The event was held at a meet-and-greet session with his fans.