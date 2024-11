videoDetails

Big revelation in Sambhal Jama Masjid Violence

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 26, 2024, 10:52 AM IST

Big news related to Sambhal violence. Amid the ongoing tension in Sambhal Jama Masjid of UP, Moradabad Commissioner made a big disclosure and said that the postmortem report has made it clear that no one died due to police firing. Not only this, till now no evidence has revealed any death due to police firing. Police fired tear gas shells and fired plastic bullets at people.