DNA: Sambhal riots- shocking revelations in police FIR

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 01:48 AM IST

CCTV footage from Sambhal riots reveals a man with a country-made gun amidst masked individuals throwing stones. Police suspect rioters fired shots during the clashes, contradicting claims of police firing. This footage supports the theory of rioters’ involvement in firing.