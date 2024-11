videoDetails

DNA: Violence Erupts in Bangladesh After ISKCON Monk Chinmoy Das’ Arrest

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 01:40 AM IST

ISKCON monk Chinmoy Krishna Das’ bail rejection in a Dhaka court sparked violent clashes. Police faced resistance from his supporters while transporting him, leading to tear gas use and attacks by radicals.