Deshhit: Pamban - India’s First Vertical Lift Sea Bridge ready

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 27, 2024, 02:10 AM IST

The new Pamban Vertical Rail Bridge, connecting Mandapam to Rameswaram, is India’s first vertical lift sea bridge. Built at a cost of ₹550 crore, this 2.07 km long bridge allows trains to pass at speeds of 80-90 km/h. It reduces travel time to just 5 minutes, compared to 25 minutes on the old bridge. Watch the full report on this engineering marvel.