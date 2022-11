'Akshay Kumar cannot be replaced...,' says Suniel Shetty on Hera Pheri 3

| Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 12:44 PM IST

'Hera Pheri 3' is one of the much-awaited films and fans cannot keep calm after its announcement. The first two parts of the film stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. For the third part, Kartik Aaryan has been approached and he has said yes!