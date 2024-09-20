Advertisement
trendingVideosenglish2795840https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/rahul-gandhi-makes-controversial-comment-on-reservation-2795840.html
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi makes controversial comment on Reservation

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 20, 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gets into trouble for giving statement on reservation. Rahul's statement increased the problem. Complaint registered in three police stations of Delhi.

All Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Play Icon04:21
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Deshhit: Durga Puja Halted by Mamata in Bengal?
Play Icon47:52
Deshhit: Durga Puja Halted by Mamata in Bengal?
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
Play Icon04:44
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
Play Icon03:52
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Play Icon05:30
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict

Trending Videos

Watch TOP 50 News of the day
play icon4:21
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
Deshhit: Durga Puja Halted by Mamata in Bengal?
play icon47:52
Deshhit: Durga Puja Halted by Mamata in Bengal?
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
play icon4:44
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
play icon3:52
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
play icon5:30
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict