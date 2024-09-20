हिन्दी
English
मराठी
বাংলা
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
ગુજરાતી
తెలుగు
ಕನ್ನಡ
ଓଡ଼ିଶା
Business
Tech
World
Health
NEWS
VIDEOS
PHOTOS
Web Stories
LIVE TV
GO
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Ahmedabad
Bengaluru
Chennai
Hyderabad
Kolkata
Mumbai
Pune
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Hollywood
Music
Bollywood
Television
Regional
Movie Review
Lifestyle
Relationship
Travel
Food & Recipes
Fashion
Culture
Spirituality
Business
Economy
Markets
Companies
Real Estate
International Business
Personal Finance
Automobile
Technology
Gadgets
Gaming
Internet & Social Media
Apps
Mobiles
World
Asia
Africa
Americas
Australia-Oceania
Europe
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Diabytes
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Newsletter
Fables of Facades
contact us
privacy policy
complaint
legal disclaimer
investor info
Advertise With Us
careers
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Latest
Assembly Election
India
Cricket
Success Story
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Business
World
Auto
Mobility
Viral
Fables of Facades
Archived Videos
Advertisement
X
trendingVideos
english
2795840
https://zeenews.india.com/video/news/rahul-gandhi-makes-controversial-comment-on-reservation-2795840.html
News
Videos
videoDetails
Rahul Gandhi makes controversial comment on Reservation
Yashwant Bhaskar
|
Updated:
Sep 20, 2024, 08:44 AM IST
Follow Us
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi gets into trouble for giving statement on reservation. Rahul's statement increased the problem. Complaint registered in three police stations of Delhi.
All Videos
04:21
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
47:52
Deshhit: Durga Puja Halted by Mamata in Bengal?
04:44
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
03:52
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
05:30
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Trending Videos
4:21
Watch TOP 50 News of the day
47:52
Deshhit: Durga Puja Halted by Mamata in Bengal?
4:44
DNA: CM Mamata Faces Backlash Over Minister’s Controversial Remarks on Lady Doctors
3:52
DNA: Norway’s Electric Vehicle Revolution Shocks the World
5:30
DNA: Israel Strikes Lebanon: Rising Tensions Amid Hezbollah Conflict
Subscribe Now
×
Enroll for our free updates
Please enter full name.
Please enter valid email address.
https://zeenews.india.com/
Subscribe Now
Thank you
×
Cookies Settings
Reject
Accept Cookies