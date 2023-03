videoDetails

Allu Arjun surprises fans, performs with Martin Garrix on stage at Sunburn Tour | Pushpa | Hyderabad

| Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 02:45 PM IST

Allu Arjun has a tremendous fan following, and he has proved it again by surprising the masses at Hyderabad's Sunburn concert. The actor was spotted attending the grand musical night hosted by popular DJ Martin Garrix.