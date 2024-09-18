Advertisement
Taal Thok Ke: Politics sparks over Controversial Comment against Rahul Gandhi

Sep 18, 2024
Taal Thok Ke: Today Congress is very angry with the statements of BJP leaders and their anger was visible on the streets today. Congress demonstrated vigorously outside the BJP headquarters. These are the statements that BJP leaders made against Rahul Gandhi. These include Ravneet Bittu, UP minister Raghuraj Singh and two other leaders. Congress has today filed a complaint against all these four leaders in the police station. Especially after the statement of Ravneet Singh Bittu, Congress is very angry with BJP leader Tarvinder Marwah. Who had threatened Rahul to be like his grandmother.

