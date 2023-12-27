trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703229
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Ananya Pandey and Boyfriend Aditya Roy Kapur Spotted at Airport, Jetting Off for New Year Celebration

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 01:00 PM IST
Follow Us
Ananya Pandey was recently spotted at the airport, accompanied by her boyfriend, Aditya Roy Kapur. The couple, seemingly off for a New Year celebration, caught the attention of onlookers. Ananya, known for her style, and Aditya, exuding charm, added to the airport glamour as they embarked on their journey. The sighting has sparked excitement and speculation among fans about their New Year plans.

All Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : King Cobra vs Dog: Intense Battle Unfolds Outside a House
Play Icon0:59
VIRAL VIDEO : King Cobra vs Dog: Intense Battle Unfolds Outside a House
Salman Khan Celebrates 58th Birthday, Cuts Cake with Niece Ayat Khan Amidst Family Gathering
Play Icon0:22
Salman Khan Celebrates 58th Birthday, Cuts Cake with Niece Ayat Khan Amidst Family Gathering
VIRAL VIDEO : Violent Confrontation Erupts in Dwarka Over ₹10 Bus Ticket Demand
Play Icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO : Violent Confrontation Erupts in Dwarka Over ₹10 Bus Ticket Demand
VIRAL VIDEO : Anushka Sharma's Throwback Audition Video Goes Viral from Her Modelling Days
Play Icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO : Anushka Sharma's Throwback Audition Video Goes Viral from Her Modelling Days
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on consecration of Ram Temple
Play Icon3:26
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on consecration of Ram Temple

Trending Videos

VIRAL VIDEO : King Cobra vs Dog: Intense Battle Unfolds Outside a House
play icon0:59
VIRAL VIDEO : King Cobra vs Dog: Intense Battle Unfolds Outside a House
Salman Khan Celebrates 58th Birthday, Cuts Cake with Niece Ayat Khan Amidst Family Gathering
play icon0:22
Salman Khan Celebrates 58th Birthday, Cuts Cake with Niece Ayat Khan Amidst Family Gathering
VIRAL VIDEO : Violent Confrontation Erupts in Dwarka Over ₹10 Bus Ticket Demand
play icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO : Violent Confrontation Erupts in Dwarka Over ₹10 Bus Ticket Demand
VIRAL VIDEO : Anushka Sharma's Throwback Audition Video Goes Viral from Her Modelling Days
play icon0:48
VIRAL VIDEO : Anushka Sharma's Throwback Audition Video Goes Viral from Her Modelling Days
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on consecration of Ram Temple
play icon3:26
Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on consecration of Ram Temple