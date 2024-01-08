trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707531
Arbaaz Khan's Wife Sshura Hides Face from Paparazzi; Fans Urge Respect for Privacy

Arbaaz Khan recently tied the knot with makeup artist Sshura Khan in an intimate ceremony on December 24, with the nikah taking place at Arpita Khan's residence, attended by Salman Khan and family. The couple has been sharing adorable moments that are now gaining widespread attention. During a recent evening out, Arbaaz and Sshura were spotted dining at a restaurant, donning coordinating orange pullovers. As they left the restaurant hand in hand, Arbaaz sported a big smile, while Sshura shielded her face from the paparazzi.

