Bigg Boss 16: Who is the contestant MC Stan of Bigg Boss 16?

| Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 10:54 AM IST

Altaf Shaikh aka MC Stan is a rapper based in Pune. Altaf started his career as a qawwali singer at the age of 12 but later he got attracted towards rapping. His 2 albums have been released - Insan and Tadipar, which people have also liked a lot. But MC Stan is more famous for the diss track he made for his Emiway Bantai.