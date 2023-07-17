trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2636536
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Bollywood Actor Janhvi Kapoor snapped with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in Mumbai

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 10:50 AM IST
Bollywood Actor Janhvi Kapoor snapped with boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya in Mumbai.
Cre Trending Videos

All Videos

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat holds protest against waterlogging in Roorkee
play icon2:58
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat holds protest against waterlogging in Roorkee
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
play icon1:42
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
CRE Recommended Videos

Trending Videos

Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat holds protest against waterlogging in Roorkee
play icon2:58
Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat holds protest against waterlogging in Roorkee
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
play icon1:42
Alcaraz seizes Wimbledon throne as he ends Djokovic's long Wimbledon reign
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
play icon11:27
Modi Government takes big action on terrorist aids of Kashmir University
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
play icon19:45
Horoscope Today, July 17, 2023 | Shiromani Sachin | Astrology
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today
play icon0:40
Monsoon session of Vidhansabha will start in Maharashtra from today