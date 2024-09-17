videoDetails

Hearing on bulldozer action in Supreme Court today

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 17, 2024, 03:32 PM IST

A big game happened during the hearing on bulldozer action in the Supreme Court. Supreme Court has stayed the bulldozer action till the next hearing. Hearing on bulldozer action in SC today. Today the Supreme Court will hear the petitions filed against the bulldozer action going on in many states of the country. In the earlier hearing, the Supreme Court had raised questions on the bulldozer action being used as a punishment against the accused.