Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar shares opinion on climate change, gender equality

|Updated: Mar 18, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Bollywood Actress Bhumi Pednekar on March 17 spoke upon various serious issues including gender equality, climate change, women empowerment and other.In an exclusive interview with ANI, she said, “I think these issues are important for me because they need immediate action. We cannot ignore the fact that there are places on earth that are completely inhabitable. So we will have to be the change to deal with changing climate.”“Subconsciously we as a women are always fighting for equality. The idea is to create an equal world for all having equal rights, opportunities, rights to health, education and everything,” she added while talking about gender equality.

