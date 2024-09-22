Advertisement
BJP hold Protest in Delhi's Cannaught Place

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
BJP is protesting against corruption in Delhi Government in Connaught Place, Delhi. BJP has set up a model and exhibition of Delhi CM's residence, through which people will have to take selfies with Sheesh Mahal and a campaign is going on to give account of corruption. BJP Yogendra Chandolia. This is Arvind Kejriwal's play. What is bigger than the public court is the real 'court', the Rouse Avenue Court, the High Court and the Supreme Court. After going to so many courts, he has been charged and the trial is pending. The person who is corrupt

