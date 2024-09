videoDetails

Hindu organizations protests over Tirupati Prasad Controversy

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Sep 22, 2024, 02:18 PM IST

The Tirupati Prasad case in Bhopal has created huge anger among Hindu organizations. Alleging a conspiracy against Hinduism, Hindu organizations are taking to the streets and protesting. They are demanding immediate action against the culprits. Slogans are also being raised against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Reddy.