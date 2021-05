Bollywood Breaking: Ayushman Khurana's slogan against Coronavirus

In view of the corona pandemic, the Mumbai Police has started a new campaign to stop people in their house under any circumstances, under which they are appealing to the people to follow rules along with the posters of the actors. Mumbai Police shared a meme of Ayushman Khurana's photo on his official social media account, on which Ayushman liked and commented.