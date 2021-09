Bollywood Breaking: Deepika complains about Ranveer's false promises in front of BIG B

Deepika Padukone and Farah Khan will soon be seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13. On Monday, the director-choreographer also shared a selfie on social media with Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan from the sets of KBC-13. In the promo, Deepika is seen complaining about her husband Ranveer Singh to Amitabh Bachchan.