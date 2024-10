videoDetails

AIMIM did not contest the elections in Haryana, then how did Modi win - Owaisi

| Updated: Oct 12, 2024, 10:32 AM IST

Asaduddin Owaisi has raised questions on the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite AIMIM not contesting the elections in Haryana. Owaisi said- When AIMIM did not contest the elections in Haryana, how did Modi win? Owaisi said- If Modi has to be defeated, then all opposition parties will have to work together..