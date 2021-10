Bollywood Breaking: Drugs Case Accused Aryan Khan promises NCB to help poor in future!

According to sources, Aryan Khan, lodged in Mumbai jail overcharges in the drugs case, "promised to become a good citizen and serve the country" during consultations by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's 23-year-old son has been in jail since October 8 and was in the NCB's custody for some time before that.