Bollywood Breaking: From Amitabh Bachchan to Hema Malini dips in devotion on Navratri!

The nine-day long festival of Navratri, which celebrates the mighty valor of Goddess Durga and her various incarnations, has begun today (October 7). On this auspicious occasion, many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to extend their wishes and prayers with their fans and followers.