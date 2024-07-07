videoDetails

3 witnesses against Sakar Hari on Zee News

| Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 04:08 PM IST

Hathras Satsang Stampede: The team of the Judicial Inquiry Committee probing the Hathras accident reached the PWD office the next day and conducted the investigation. Earlier on Saturday, after taking the statement of the officers, a public meeting was also organized. In which the statements of those people who were present in the satsang at the time of the accident were recorded. Those people who had pictures, videos or any kind of information related to this incident were also talked to. Zee news spoke to those who recorded their statements.