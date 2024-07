videoDetails

Rahul Gandhi wrote letter to cm yogi adityanath in hathras stampede case

| Updated: Jul 07, 2024, 04:18 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi Letter to CM Yogi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to CM Yogi regarding the stampede that took place during the satsang of Baba Sakar Hari in Hathras, UP.