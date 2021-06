Bollywood Breaking: Govinda celebrates wife Sunita Ahuja's 50th birthday in this way

Govinda hosted an intimate celebration for wife Sunita Ahuja's 50th birthday at his Mumbai residence on June 15. All the arrangements for the party were done by his children Tina and Yashvardhan Ahuja. Actor Shakti Kapoor and singer Udit Narayan were also present in the party.