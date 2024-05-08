Advertisement
DNA: Who is Delhi's new don 'Bhau'?

Sonam|Updated: May 08, 2024, 11:58 PM IST
Delhi Police had started a major operation in 8 states in which the police has achieved great success. Police have arrested 9 shooters of Goldie Brar and Lawrence gang in this operation. A total of 7 gangs are currently active in Delhi. These include gangs like Bawana Gang, Gogi Gang, Rohit Godara, Kala Jathedi, Arsh Dalla, but now the name of Bhau Gang has also been added to this list.

