DNA: Astrazeneca withdraws Covid vaccine

Sonam|Updated: May 09, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
AstraZeneca admitted in a British court that their Covid vaccine could cause side effects such as blood clotting and falling platelets. On May 7, AstraZeneca announced the recall of its vaccine from across the world. Now AstraZeneca's corona vaccine available in the market can neither be purchased nor can this vaccine be administered to anyone.

