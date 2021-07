Bollywood Breaking: Raj Kundra's WhatsApp chat revealed the secrets, to be in police custody till 27th July

According to a WhatsApp chat from November 2020, Raj Kundra talks about a 'plan B' after his close aide Umesh Kamat informs him that he may be asked to remove some 'objectionable' content from the app. The two are shown in the chat discussing a way to 'keep' the hotshots in the chat.