Baat Pate Ki: MVA Announces 5 Key Guarantees for Maharashtra

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Nov 07, 2024, 12:08 AM IST

The MVA has announced 5 major promises for Maharashtra, including a caste-based census and lifting the 50% cap on reservations if elected. Additionally, they have pledged to waive up to 3 lakh rupees in farm loans and offer an annual allowance of 24,000 rupees to the youth. These guarantees could reshape the state’s socio-economic landscape. Stay tuned for detailed analysis.