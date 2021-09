Bollywood Breaking: Saif worried about the 'expensive' marriage of 4 kids, revealed himself on a show!

Saif Ali Khan will join 'Bhoot Police' co-stars Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in the upcoming episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show. In a new promo shared online, he confessed that he is scared of 'expensive' weddings, after which he said, "and I have 4 kids."