Bollywood Breaking: SSR didn't get justice even after a year of death, Rajput family is disappointed!

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Meetu Singh on Monday remembered the late actor on his first death anniversary. On social media, Meetu wrote, "Many people used you mercilessly and most of them are still doing so. Manipulation is a mask of love, behind anxiety lies selfish motives. If there were people around you who would Had I really cared about you, things would have been very different."