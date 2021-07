Bollywood Breaking: 'State of Siege: Temple Attack' actor Mridul Das is being praised

Ken Ghosh directorial 'Stage of Siege: Temple Attack' led by Akshaye Khanna recently released on ZEE5 streaming platform. Mridul Das plays a negative character in the show, which has been appreciated for his performance. On Sunday, Mridul posted a video on Instagram song with superstar Ranbir Kapoor, in which Ranbir was also seen praising Mridul.